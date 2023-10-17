Devastated mum says repeated rape of 10-year-old daughter by Leeds monster is 'simply horrifying'
Monster Michael James King spent months abusing the girl who eventually confided in a friend. The 33-year-old was given an extended 11-year jail term at Leeds Crown Court this morning. It came after a trial in June in which he was found guilty of three counts of rape of a child under 13, four counts of sexual assault and one of inciting or engaging in sexual activity with a child.
In a victim impact statement read out to the court by prosecutor Brian Russell on behalf of the girl’s mother, she described the as a “nightmare”.
She added: “It’s absolutely devastating. It’s an experience that can’t be undone or taken away. We have had to put our faith in the British justice system and it’s not been easy. What happened to her is simply horrifying.
"I feel we have been torn apart and left feeling punished. The trauma she has suffered has been profound.”
The court was told that King, who has no previous convictions, targeted the youngster over a six-month period involving a “degree of grooming”.
Mitigating, Jeremy Barton said that King, who is from the Farsley area, continues to deny any wrongdoing, but a lengthy custodial sentence will mean he will have a chance to reduce his risk.
The judge, Recorder Benjamin Nolan KC gave him a 10-year jail sentence, with a one-year extended licence period. He will also be on the sex offender register for life and given a lifelong sexual harm prevention order (SHPO).
Detective Inspector Mark Tester, of Leeds District Safeguarding Unit, said: “King preyed on this vulnerable young girl and repeatedly raped and sexually abused her over several months for his own gratification. His actions have had a significant traumatic impact on the victim’s life.
“Officers have supported the victim throughout the investigation and the court process where she was able to give her evidence under special measures that allowed her account to be video recorded in advance of the trial to reduce the impact of the court process on her.
“We hope it will give her and her family some reassurance to know that King has now had to face the consequences."