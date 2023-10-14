Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Deterrent introduced to prevent ‘disgraceful’ thefts of paving slabs in Leeds after increase of incidents

A move has been made to help protect the character of historic Leeds streets following a rise in targeted thefts.
By Charles Gray
Published 14th Oct 2023, 04:45 BST
York stone paving slabs in Bramley and Stanningley have been forensically marked with DeterTech’s SmartWater™ technology in a bid to deter criminals from stealing them and assist West Yorkshire Police in bringing thieves to justice.

The SmartWater is invisible to the eye but can be seen under ultraviolet light and is guaranteed to last a minimum of five years.

The product is being used on streets considered at high risk of paving stone theft and signs will be erected to further deter criminals. The council says that the product allows police to trace stolen paving slabs back to the street from which they were stolen.

Councillors’ Ritchie, Hinchcliffe and Gruen welcoming the new SmartWater deterrent in Bramley following an increase in thefts. Photo: Leeds City CouncilCouncillors’ Ritchie, Hinchcliffe and Gruen welcoming the new SmartWater deterrent in Bramley following an increase in thefts. Photo: Leeds City Council
Councillors’ Ritchie, Hinchcliffe and Gruen welcoming the new SmartWater deterrent in Bramley following an increase in thefts. Photo: Leeds City Council

Leeds City Council said the product has a 100% conviction rate in contested court cases.

Bramley and Stanningley councillors Kevin Ritchie, Tom Hinchcliffe and Caroline Gruen said: “We welcome this measure to protect the Yorkshire stone paving in the Warrels area of Bramley. It is an attractive residential area, with heritage value and a great asset to the community.

“It is quite disgraceful that there have been attempts to steal these flagstones in the past. Now, the use of SmartWater will both act as a deterrent and assist the police in arresting any perpetrators.”

The Yorkshire Evening Post previously reported on the increase of pavement slabs being stolen after residents on Haddon Road in Burley woke up to find that a set had been removed last month.