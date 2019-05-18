Detectives still investigating 'attempted child abduction'

Police are continuing to investigate reports a masked man tried to grab a six-year-old boy.

It's alleged the child, who was with his mother and younger brother, was grabbed by a man on a corner near Dewsbury town centre on Friday morning.

The six-year-old was reportedly walking to school when the the incident occurred, before the mother challenged the man and he ran off.

No one was injured and no arrests have been made.

West Yorkshire Police are now appealing for anyone who may have seen what happened at the corner of Crackenedge Lane and Battye Street at 8.45am.

READ MORE: Parents' concerns after six-year-old boy 'grabbed by masked man' on way to school

A spokesman for the force said: "It was reported to police that a male approached the child, was challenged by the parent and then ran off.

"A man officers want to speak to in connection with the incident was described by reporting persons as wearing all black clothing and a black bandana on his face. He was of slim build and quite tall."

Chief Inspector Alan Travis of Kirklees District said: “We are investigating the circumstances of this report and would like to speak to anyone who was present on Crackendge Lane at the time of the alleged incident who can help us determine the circumstances of what occurred there.

“Enquiries into the incident remain ongoing with an increased Police presence in the area. Any witnesses are asked to call police on 101 quoting log 404 of Friday May 17.”