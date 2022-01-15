Detectives release CCTV images of suspects after gunpoint robbery at Leeds newsagents
Detectives have released CCTV images of two men they want to identify over a gunpoint robbery at a newsagent shop in Leeds.
The two suspects shown in the images were involved in the incident at Gateways Newsagents on Middleton Park Road, shortly before 8pm on Tuesday, November 2.
The male in the grey Adidas top produced a handgun and threatened staff before stealing cash from the till.
While both suspects have their faces covered, it is hoped someone may recognise them from their clothing and build.
Anyone who thinks they know them or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact DC 990 Beaumont at Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13210564457 or online via: westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat .
Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
***********************
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you'll see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe