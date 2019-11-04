Detectives release CCTV after sex attack on woman at Headingley party

Police want to speak to the man in this CCTV footage in connection with a serious sexual assault

The 23-year-old woman was attacked at an address in the area in the early hours of Friday, October 11.

West Yorkshire Police said the victim had been on a night out in Leeds and met the suspect at a bar on Lower Briggate before going onto a party.

Detectives have now released CCTV of a man they want to identify as part of the investigation into the serious offence.

Police want to speak to the man in this footage in connection with a serious sexual assault

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has been described as white with tanned skin, aged between 26 and 28, about 5ft 10in tall with short brown hair.