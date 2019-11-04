Detectives release CCTV after sex attack on woman at Headingley party
Police have released CCTV after a serious sexual assault at a party in Headingley.
The 23-year-old woman was attacked at an address in the area in the early hours of Friday, October 11.
West Yorkshire Police said the victim had been on a night out in Leeds and met the suspect at a bar on Lower Briggate before going onto a party.
Detectives have now released CCTV of a man they want to identify as part of the investigation into the serious offence.
Read More
He has been described as white with tanned skin, aged between 26 and 28, about 5ft 10in tall with short brown hair.
Anyone who recognises the man shown in the images or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact DC 6432 Kate Hutton at Elland Road via 101 quoting crime reference 13190522130 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.