Detectives investigating attempted rape on woman in Holbeck

Police are investigating an attempted rape on a woman in Holbeck last night.

The victim, aged in her forties, contacted police at 7.10pm on June 6th to report being grabbed by a man as she was walking home on a footpath near to Kenneth Street at about 5:30pm.

The scene of the footpath near to Kenneth Street.

The suspect ran off when he was disturbed by a passer-by.

A scene has been put in place to undergo forensic examination and enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Detective Inspector Al Burns, of Leeds District CID, said: “Our investigation is still at an early stage but we are treating this incident very seriously.

“The victim is being supported by specially-trained officers and we are carrying out extensive enquiries to identify the suspect.

“We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area and witnessed anything suspicious.

“We appreciate that an incident of this nature will cause understandable concern in the community and we are working closely with our colleagues on the local neighbourhood policing team to reassure people.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13190279499 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.