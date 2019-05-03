Depraved West Yorkshire paedophile filmed himself having sex with girl as she held teddy bear

Have your say

An 'entrenched paedophile' who filmed himself having sex with an 11-year-old girl as she held a teddy bear has been locked up for 29 years.

Simon Harrison was given an extended prison sentence by a judge who said he represented a serious danger to children as she saw them as "sexual beings."

Harrison subjected two girls to a campaign of rape and other humiliating sexual offences over a 13 years period.

The 54-year-old filmed one of his victims on a number of occasions as he committed sexual offences against her.

The youngster was later made to watch the footage.

A jury had to watch the harrowing footage during a trial at Leeds Crown Court.

Harrison was also convicted of voyeurism after he hid a secret camera to film one of the girls in the bath.

Harrison, of Cavendish Avenue, Pontefract, also abused the victims in his camper van.

They were often threatened and intimidated afterwards and told not to tell anyone.

Judge Robin Mairs praised the bravery of the two victims for finding the courage to report Harrison's abuse to police and give evidence at his trial.

He said: "May I pay tribute to the courage displayed by both complainants and the steadfastness in which they gave their evidence.

"They both behaved impeccably and with supreme courage and are to be credited for that."

The detectives tasked with bringing Harrison to justice were also commended by the judge.

He said: "This was without question a complex and difficult case.

"As ever, the officers within it did an outstanding job of supporting victims and their families."

Harrison was found guilty of four offences of rape, two offences of sexual assault, voyeurism, indecency with a child, indecent assault and a further serious sexual offence.

He pleaded guilty to four offences of sexual assault, four of making indecent images of a child and one of sexual activity with a child.

The offending took place between 2002 and 2015.

During the trial Harrison tried to blame his victims for the offending.

Judge Mairs said: "How utterly despicable your behaviour was.

"You are a committed and entrenched paedophile.

"You repeatedly justified your behaviour and blamed (your victim).

"You made it crystal clear that you showed no recognition of the harm that you caused those girls.

"On the contrary, you tried to portray yourself as a benevolent and caring man.

"You see children as sexual beings.

"You see them as projects for your sexual desires and wants.

"Your utter lack of control has manifested itself over the years."

Harrison must serve a custodial term of 24 years, followed by an extended five-year licence period.

After the case, Detective Chief Inspector Vanessa Rolfe, of Wakefield District Police, said: “We welcome the sentencing of Harrison who presents a real danger to children.

"He utterly abused the trust of those around him and preyed on very vulnerable victims in the most predatory fashion.

“We would always encourage all victims of sexual offending whether recent or non-recent to contact us and remain dedicated to finding justice for victims.

“All reports will be listened to and investigated thoroughly by specially trained detectives.”