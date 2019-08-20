Have your say

There are delays in Leeds due to missiles being thrown at buses.

The missiles were thrown at the buses near the skate park on Acre Road, near to the junction of Sissions Lane in Middleton.

The number 2 bus service is delayed.

First West Yorkshire issued the update on Twitter.

The bus company said: "Service Update - Delays reported due to missiles being thrown at buses at Skate Park on Acre Road near to junction of Sissons Lane, Middleton."

