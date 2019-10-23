Deer 'killed and butchered' in West Yorkshire as police launch investigation
A deer has been killed and butchered in West Yorkshire, police said.
Wednesday, 23rd October 2019, 6:42 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 23rd October 2019, 6:51 pm
Officers attended an incident in the Hessle area of Wakefield where a deer had been killed and butchered without the landowners consent.
Police have now launched an investigation and asked the public for help.
Anyone with any information about the incident should call 101 or Crimestoppers 0800 555 111 quoting Crime number 13190545529.