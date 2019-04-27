Death-defying motorway driver shows how NOT to rejoin the M62 from the hard shoulder

A motorway driver on the M62 showed exactly how not to rejoin the live traffic after stopping on the hard shoulder.

This hair-raising footage shows a driver attempting to rejoin the M62 motorway in West Yorkshire having stopped on the hard shoulder.

The video shows the driver start to move and appear to pick up speed - which is what you might expect.

But then, in search of a gap in which to join the motorway, the driver is still driving incredibly slowly as he indicates to join, then just pulls onto the motorway doing what must be less than 20mph.

In the same moment, a huge oil tanker is seen cutting around the driver at speed, having no doubt narrowly avoided a real accident.

West Yorkshire Police's PC Martin Willis shared the footage in order to raise awareness of the issue and stress to drivers that there is a right way - and a wrong way - to rejoin a motorway.

PC Willis said: "This is how NOT to rejoin the motorway from the hard shoulder!

"If you do have to rejoin the motorway, drive on the hard shoulder (whilst looking out for any obstructions) and increase your speed to that of traffic in lane one. Indicate and merge into a gap in the traffic. #m62

