Ryan McFarland was arrested after the car he was travelling in overtook an unmarked police car at speed in Cleckheaton.

The officer signalled for the Kia Sportage car to stop in the early hours of May 11 last year.

Deborah Smithies, prosecuting, said the vehicle was being driven by another man, McFarland was in the front passenger seat and a female 'customer' was on the backseat.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drug dealer Ryan McFarland was jailed for 31 months at Leeds Crown Court.

McFarland was told he was going to be searched and pulled a bag of drugs from his trousers.

The bag contained 34 wraps of heroin and 42 of crack cocaine. The drugs were worth around £500.

The defendant also had £170 in cash and a number of mobile phones were in the vehicle.

One of the phones contained 'bulk messages' advertising the sale of illegal drugs.

As he was arrested, McFarland said to the officers: "I'm not getting done for this.They are not my drugs."

On his way to the police station he told officers he had been selling drugs for around eight weeks.

McFarland, 20, of Queen Street, Mirfield, pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing a class A drug with intent to supply.

Richard Holland, mitigating, said McFarland pleaded guilty to the offences at an early stage and had been in custody for 16 months since being arrested.