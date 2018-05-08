Daughter of murdered Leeds man Adam Chadwick walks out onto pitch with LUFC players

The daughter of murdered Leeds man Adam Chadwick wore a football shirt bearing his name as she walked out onto the pitch alongside Leeds United players this weekend.

Ruby Chadwick, 12, was invited to be a mascot by family friend and match sponsor Neil Shackleton, director of John Adams Limited, in the hope it would prompt new leads in the ongoing hunt for her dad’s killers.

Ruby Chadwick looks out over the crowds as her dad's picture appears on big screens in the ground.

Adam, a 20-year-old carpet fitter, was shot by a group who turned up at the door of his sister’s home in Clifton Mount, Harehills, on June 24, 2008.

His dad, Martin Chadwick, said: “It is almost 10 years since Adam was murdered and we are appealing with more vigour this year as we are still looking for answers and justice.”

Images of Adam were displayed on screens around the ground and an appeal was also made in the match programme.

It was a particularly fitting way to keep the ongoing investigation in the public eye as Adam was a keen footballer and served as a ball boy at Leeds games on a number of occasions.

His family also runs annual football tournaments and has raised thousands of pounds to to encourage young people to get involved in sporting activities through the Adam Chadwick Fund for Sport.

Anyone with information about Adam's murder is asked to call the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.