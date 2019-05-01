Date set for next court hearing for man accused of abducting schoolgirl

A teenager accused of abducting a 12-year-old girl in Hunslet will next appear in court on Wednesday May 29.

Michael Sehannie, 18, of St Luke’s Road, Leeds, has been charged with kidnap in relation to the incident in Old Run Road, Hunslet, on Tuesday, April 23.

He appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court on Wednesday morning wearing sky blue jeans and a dark denim jacket, speaking only to confirm his name, address and date of birth.

It was put to Mr Sehannie that 'unlawfully or by force or fraud took or carried away [a 12-year-old girl] against her will.'

Mr Sehannie did not enter a plea.

Deputy District Judge Phillip Barnes said the case was too serious to be dealt with at magistrates court.

Mr Sehannie was remanded in custody and will next appear at Leeds Crown Court on the morning of Wednesday, May 29.