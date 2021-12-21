Robert Foster was given an extended four-year prison sentence over the brutal attack on the woman at a property in Leeds.

It is the third time 50-year-old Foster has been jailed for violence against a former partner.

The victim of the latest attack provided a statement to Leeds Crown Court describing the torment she has suffered.

Robert Foster was given an extended four-year prison sentence for attacking his former partner at her home in Leeds.

She said: "I do not think any woman is safe around him."

Leeds Crown Court heard Foster carried out the attack on his former partner after going to her home on October 21 this year.

Brooke Morrison, prosecuting, said the defendant took three bottles of wine with him for them to drink.

Foster turned violent after they had an argument around 7pm.

Ms Morrison said Foster punched her on the nose and she fell backwards onto a bed.

He then climbed on top of her and punched her repeatedly.

As she tried to get off the bed he pulled her back and began strangling her.

The victim was unsure if she lost consciousness during the attack.

She then realised she had slash wounds to her shoulders but could not recall how they were inflicted.

The prosecutor said: "She describes laying on the bed paralysed with fear."

The court heard she suffered a fractured wrist during the attack as well as slash wounds to her back and bruising to her neck, face, eyes and ears.

Foster, of Gorse Road, Huddersfield, refused to comment when he was interviewed by police after being arrested.

He pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding and breach of a restraining order.

The court heard he has a previous conviction for assault occasioning actual bodily harm against the same woman in 2018 and was banned from contacting her.

In 2011 he was jailed for four years for wounding with intent committed against another former partner.

The victim provided a statement to the court describing the impact of Foster's latest attack upon her.

She said: "I feel scared all the time and have nightmares about what might happen to me.

"It has been a very emotional and abusive relationship.

"It has been so long that I forget what a healthy relationship is like.

"He has attacked me in my own home this time. In a place where I felt safe. He has taken that from me and that upsets me.

"I do not think any woman is safe around him and I fear what he might do to someone else if he is released."

David Bradshaw, mitigating, said Foster pleaded guilty at an early stage but does not have a clear memory of carrying out the attack as he also suffered injuries during the incident.

Judge Rodney Jameson QC imposed an extended sentence after telling Foster he considered him to be dangerous.

He must serve a three-year custodial term followed by a further 12 months on licence.