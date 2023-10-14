Dangerous teenage thug attacked man at Leeds pub with a brick, a pipe, a chair and a parasol pole
The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons but already has a lengthy record for violence, was given a 32-month detention order at Leeds Crown Court this week. The victim was left with permanent scarring following the sustained and brutal assault in Bramley.
Prosecutor Ian Howard said the victim had been shopping at Bramley Shopping Centre on the afternoon of August 5, when he said hello to a person whom he walked past and knew, but a nearby female believed he had been talking to her.
A short time later, the teenage defendant approached him, whom he did not know, and asked him what he had said to his sister, then struck the man around the head with what was thought to be a chunk of rubber piping.
The shocked victim tried to get away but was pursued across the road by the thug, who picked up a brick and threw it at the man’s face. He then picked it up again and threw it at his face for a second time. The victim staggered into The Old Unicorn pub on Town Street, but it still failed to deter the teenager, who followed him inside, picked up a chair and struck it him before throwing it at him as shocked drinkers looked on.
To protect himself, the victim picked up a glass and threw it at the teenager when he went outside. The defendant then picked up a the parasol pole from outside the pub and began beating the man with it. A member of staff then intervened and grabbed the pole and the boy, along with five or six other masked youths whom he was with, all fled.
The victim suffered a sliced ear and a cut to the back of his head, but has since been left wary of leaving his home.
The teenager has 11 previous convictions for 22 offences, including two involving possession of a bladed article, ABH, two of making threats with offensive weapons and robbery. He has been given multiple youth rehabilitation orders.
He was also subject to a criminal behaviour order (CBO) at the time. He admitted causing Section 18 GBH and two counts of breaching the CBO. This included being present in an area of Bramley he was banned from, and being with two other named males with whom he is prohibited from associating with.
Mitigating, Michael Walsh said the youth has been held on remand in a young offenders institute. He said: “He has received some good intervention and hopes it can make him think more so he hopefully won’t find himself back in custody.”
Judge Ray Singh told the defendant: “While you are only 17, in a short period of time you have amassed 11 convictions. It’s shocking to see that level of violence. The court has done everything in its power to help you, you were given the chances to behave yourself and I’m afraid you have not taken that help. Even at your age you are assessed as being at high risk to others.