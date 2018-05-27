Damage caused as burglars target Bijou nightclub in Bingley

Damage was caused at a nightclub in Bingley when burglars broke in overnight.

West Yorkshire Police today issued an appeal for information after the break-in at Bijou in Chapel Lane was discovered this morning.

A force spokesman said nothing was believed to have been taken but windows were damaged.

Officers are also investigating another incident of criminal damage at the same premises which was thought to have happened overnight between Friday, May 18 and Saturday, May 19.

Any witnesses to either incident are asked to call police on 101, quoting log 773 of May 27.