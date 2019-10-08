Dad avoids prison for police chase after court hears from tearful mum of baby son

Have your say

A judge told a dangerous driver involved in a police chase in Pontefract he was only being spared jail because of his partner and newborn baby son.

Alex Boughen’s partner and mother of his five-week-old baby son was in tears as she told the court the family needed Boughen’s wage from his job with a roofing company in order to stay in their home in South Kirkby near Pontefract.

Angus MacDonald, prosecuting, said just before 1.30am on August 31 2018, Boughen was driving a Peugeot 206 which failed to stop on Pontefract Road near Ackworth.

Heavy rain to hit Leeds this weekend as Met Office issues weather warning



A police chase started and Boughen drove at between 45 and 50mph in a 30mph zone before losing control.

He span the car on Maple Drive in Pontefract, narrowly missing a parked car.

Boughen, 27, also narrowly missed parked cars on nearby Elm Park before driving the wrong way around a keep left bollard on Ackworth Road.

He lost control of he car again on cul-de-sac Tudor Close, causing the car to spin 90 degrees.

Boughen, who was not insured and did not have a full driving licence, ran away and was found hiding in a garden on Tudor Close and arrested.

Prosecutor, Angus McDonald said on August 12 2017 police had seen Boughen throw something in a garden before on Minsthorpe Lane in South Elmsall before running off.

Police searched the garden and found a knife with a four to five inch long blade.

Mr McDonald said police then saw Boughen’s throw something in a garden on Minsthorpe Vale.

Extension granted to question suspect over murder of Pontefract pensioner



When that garden was searched police community support officer found what appeared to be a torch with 'police' written on the side of it and Boughen was arrested.

The officer pressed a button on the torch and got an electric shock from the device, which was found to be a functioning taser.

Boughen, of Ings Close, South Kirkby admitted having an article with a blade, possessing a prohibited weapon in connection with the taser and dangerous driving.

He has 16 previous convictions for 32 offences, including taking a vehicle with the owner's consent, drink driving and criminal damage.

Mitigating, Marcus Waite said Boughen and his partner have a five-week-old baby son.

Mr Waite said: "He doesn't have current drug and drink issues, he has cleaned himself up."

Judge Robin Mairs asked Boughen's partner: "What would happen if I sent him away?"

The woman, who was not named, replied: "I would be homeless."

Judge Mairs asked her: "How has he been in the last 12 months since his dangerous driving?"

The woman, who was in tears, replied: "He has proper changed. He helps me in the night and gets up for night feeds."

Man from Leeds arrested in dawn raid as part of largest drugs bust ever in UK



Judge Mairs handed Boughen a two year jail sentence suspended for two years and ordered him to do 200 hours unpaid work.

Boughen was also banned from driving for 18 months.

Judge Mairs told Boughen: "You owe your partner a considerable debt of gratitude. What she said is the reason I'm not sending you away today."