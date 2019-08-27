Cyclist seriously hurt and still in hospital after being hit by car in Leeds city centre

Police have issued an appeal after a cyclist was hit by a car and left with serious injuries.

A man aged in his 40s remains in hospital in a serious condition after being hit by a white Toyota Aygo in Leeds city centre on Monday.

The cyclist was travelling on Benson Street when he was hit by the car which had been heading away from the centre.

The man was cycling on a silver mountain bike when the collision happened at about 5.43pm on Monday (August 26th).

Police have asked for anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: "Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision in Leeds yesterday (26/08).

"At around 5.43pm, a cyclist was travelling on Benson Street when they were involved in a collision with a white Toyota Aygo car, which has been travelling away from Leeds city centre.

"The cyclist, a man in his 40s, was seriously injured and taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition. He had been cycling a silver mountain bike.

"Officers would like to hear from anybody who may have seen the collision or may have dashcam footage, or may have seen either vehicle driving in the area prior to the collision.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101, quoting log 1673 26/08."