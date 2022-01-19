Cyclist left in serious condition in Leeds as police launch dash-cam appeal

Police are appealing for witnesses to a road traffic collision in Leeds which has left a cyclist in a serious condition.

By Daniel Sheridan
Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 10:41 am

He is believed to have been riding away from the city centre on the footpath when he fell from the bike.

No other vehicle was involved, police said.

The junction where the collision occured

Anyone who witnessed the incident, particularly anyone with relevant dashcam footage, is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit via 101 quoting reference 13220028648 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

