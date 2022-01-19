He is believed to have been riding away from the city centre on the footpath when he fell from the bike.

No other vehicle was involved, police said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The junction where the collision occured

Anyone who witnessed the incident, particularly anyone with relevant dashcam footage, is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit via 101 quoting reference 13220028648 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat