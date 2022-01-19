Cyclist left in serious condition in Leeds as police launch dash-cam appeal
Police are appealing for witnesses to a road traffic collision in Leeds which has left a cyclist in a serious condition.
He is believed to have been riding away from the city centre on the footpath when he fell from the bike.
No other vehicle was involved, police said.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, particularly anyone with relevant dashcam footage, is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit via 101 quoting reference 13220028648 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat
