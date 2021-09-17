Jack Beale was watched by a police officer as he rode his mountain bike up to a man as he was standing outside a restaurant.

Leeds Crown Court heard Beale then took out a number of grip-sealed bags which appeared to contain green vegetable matter.

Jessica Heggie, prosecuting, said the man shook his head and walked away but the officer approached Beale, grabbed him and placed him in handcuffs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Briggate, in Leeds city centre.

Beale told the officer he was in possession of six bags of spice and he had been selling the synthetic cannabis drug so he could buy food.

Beale went on to admit he had been selling the drug in the city centre and would "reload" his stock each time he sold six bags.

The 24-year-old defendant also admitted being addicted to the drug.

Beale was release on bail after his arrest on August 3 last year.

He was arrested again on April 4 this year after he was searched by officers and found in possession of a small amount of cocaine.

Beale, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to possessing a class B drug with intent to supply and possession of a class A drug.

He has previous convictions for possessing drugs, criminal damage and assaulting an emergency worker.

Laura Broome, mitigating, said Beale pleaded guilty to the offences at an early stage.

Ms Broome said Beale had been diagnosed with ADHD and had suffered from mental health problems.

The barrister said Beale had been in custody for a number of weeks and is motivated to address his drug addiction.

Recorder Nicholas Lumley QC imposed a four-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.