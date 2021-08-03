Jake Mason took the keys to a Peugeot 207 as he burgled a house on Castleford Road, Normanton, on June 16 this year.

Leeds Crown Court heard Mason drove off in the vehicle which was parked on the driveway outside the property.

The 24-year-old then stole the number plates from a similar make of car parked outside a house on Cedar Walk, Featherstone.

Burglar Jake Mason was jailed for 40 months at Leeds Crown Court.

Mason then replaced them with the plates from the stolen car in a bid to avoid being detected.

The owner of the vehicle in Featherstone contacted police when she spotted the plate switch.

Police officers saw Mason in the stolen car with three passengers later that day on Castleford Road.

Ayesha Smart, prosecuting, said Mason braked sharply on Dalefield Road and put the car into reverse as if to ram the police car.

He drove away again and collided with a grass verge before stopping in a car park.

Mason ran off and two of the passengers were arrested from the vehicle.

A police dog was used to find Mason and he was arrested nearby.

Mason became aggressive with officers when he was questioned about the offences at a police station.

He bit one officer on the arm as he was being restrained.

He also drove off from petrol stations in Castleford, Featherstone and Wakefield without paying for fuel.

Mason has convictions for 107 previous offences including robbery, burglary and theft.

Joseph Hudson, mitigating, said Mason committed the offences to fund his addiction to drugs.

Mr Hudson said Mason had had a troubled upbringing and had spent time in care.

Jailing the defendant for 40 months, Judge Geoffrey Marson QC said: "You have one of the longest criminal records for someone of your age I have ever seen. It makes quite depressing reading.