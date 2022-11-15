Crofton Junior School incident: Police order full evacuation of Wakefield school after reported bomb threat
A Wakefield school was fully evacuated by police this morning following a reported bomb threat.
West Yorkshire Police were called to a “concern for safety” at Crofton Junior School on Slack Lane at 8.45am today (Tuesday).
Speaking to the YEP, a spokesperson said: “Emergency services are in attendance at the scene and a thorough search of the premises is being conducted.
"Nothing untoward has been discovered.”