Crofton Junior School incident: Police order full evacuation of Wakefield school after reported bomb threat

A Wakefield school was fully evacuated by police this morning following a reported bomb threat.

By Alex Grant
43 minutes ago - 1 min read

West Yorkshire Police were called to a “concern for safety” at Crofton Junior School on Slack Lane at 8.45am today (Tuesday).

Speaking to the YEP, a spokesperson said: “Emergency services are in attendance at the scene and a thorough search of the premises is being conducted.

"Nothing untoward has been discovered.”

