Crews from across West Yorkshire rush to three-storey building fire

Fire crews from across West Yorkshire have rushed to a three-storey building fire.

Engines from Keighley, Bingley, Silsden, Odsal, Fairweather Green, Cookridge, Bradford, Shipley, Illingworth and Pontefract attended the fire on South Street, Keighley.

The fire broke out at shortly after 5am.

Five engines remain at the scene, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said.

The fire is on the ground and first floor, with 40% of the building consumed by flames.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said there is an exposure risk to one side of the building.

Two breathing apparatus wearers, one fog spike and one large jet is in use.