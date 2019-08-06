Councillors working with police to tackle anti-social behaviour in Boston Spa following resident complaints

Councillors in Boston Spa said they are working with the police to tackle behaviour in Boston Spa - after residents complained of the rise in anti-social incidents.

James Clark, 42, said youths had caused terror on St Marys Street - where he has lived for over 18 years.

Mr Clark said noisy youths come down his street 'every five minutes' and he had seen a significant increase in crime in the past 12 months.

He said: "It is totally unpleasant.

"It is only going to get worse unless something is done about it.

"The better the weather, the more they cause trouble.

"Around ten youths are the main problem but the crime has increased this year."

Now, Wetherby Ward Members, Councillors Alan Lamb, Norma Harrington and Gerald Wilkinson said in a joint statement they agreed there have been issues in the village.

However, the councillors said they were working with the police to correct the problems.

The councillors' full statement said: “We have been made aware of a number of instances of anti-social behaviour across the Wetherby Ward and in our villages. We would agree there have been issues in our villages recently with anti-social behaviour, and as your Ward Councillors we are working with the correct bodies and the Police to ensure appropriate responses to stop such behaviours in the future.

"We understand this can be distressing for residents and those directly involved, but it is important to also keep a sense of perspective. Not all kids are up to no good – just because they are outside with their friends doesn’t necessarily mean they are committing any offences.

"However, we are conscious that there is a fine line between ensuring everyone feels safe and simply demonising all young people for being outside in an evening. We are looking at a number of options, including CCTV, where there have been instances of poor behaviour in the past – please bear with us, we are working on it but want to ensure that any actions are appropriate and measured.”