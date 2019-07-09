Could this be Leeds' smallest cannabis farm?

West Yorkshire Police had an unwelcome surprise at a property this week when they discovered what could be Leeds' smallest cannabis grow.

Police entered a property in Armley in search of a male who had failed to appear in court.

Officers arrested a man and, on the same morning, also discovered this cannabis 'haul'.

Upon entering a property, they discovered what appears to be a single cannabis plant in a makeshift 'farm'.

Tin foil, an overhead light and a small desk fan were set up to keep the plant alive.

Leeds West police tweeted the picture of the plant yesterday.

They said: "Big job in Armley today arresting a male for a fail to appear warrant. Oh and locating this cannabis grow, crimes a crime!!"