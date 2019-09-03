Cottage pie, fry ups and curry: The full food and drink menu for suspects in police custody in Leeds
The complete food and drink menu on offer to suspects and offenders in West Yorkshire Police custody has been revealed by the force.
Those arrested, detained or otherwise taken into police custody are offered a range of food and drink from a set menu - including vegan food - when in custody at a police station. The information was revealed in a Freedom of Information Act request submitted to and published by West Yorkshire Police in August 2019.
1. Cottage pie
Note: Your police custody cottage pie MAY not look as good as this