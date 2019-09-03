Fancy a fry up? This is one of the meals on offer in West Yorkshire Police custody

Cottage pie, fry ups and curry: The full food and drink menu for suspects in police custody in Leeds

The complete food and drink menu on offer to suspects and offenders in West Yorkshire Police custody has been revealed by the force.

Those arrested, detained or otherwise taken into police custody are offered a range of food and drink from a set menu - including vegan food - when in custody at a police station. The information was revealed in a Freedom of Information Act request submitted to and published by West Yorkshire Police in August 2019.

Note: Your police custody cottage pie MAY not look as good as this

1. Cottage pie

Served with rice

2. Chicken tikka

Police specify a 'complete All Day Breakfast', which once upon a time we would have called a fry up, or even a Full English or Full Irish, depending on your provenance.

3. Full English

There IS a vegan/veggie offering on the custody menu: a complete vegetarian or vegan breakfast, served with beans and wedges

4. Vegetarian or vegan breakfast

