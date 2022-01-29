Cookridge incident: Police called to house in Leeds after 'concern for man's welfare'
West Yorkshire Police have released details of an incident at a house in Cookridge on Friday night.
Saturday, 29th January 2022, 10:46 am
Updated
Saturday, 29th January 2022, 10:48 am
A large emergency services presence was seen on Woodnook Drive at 10pm.
Police were called after a report of a concern for a man's welfare.
A police statement said: "Emergency services attended and a man was treated and taken to a place of safety.
Read More
Read More'We will fight them every step of the way': Here's everything you need to know a...
"The property was searched and there was no risk to the wider public."