Cookridge incident: Police called to house in Leeds after 'concern for man's welfare'

West Yorkshire Police have released details of an incident at a house in Cookridge on Friday night.

By Grace Newton
Saturday, 29th January 2022, 10:46 am
A large emergency services presence was seen on Woodnook Drive at 10pm.

Police were called after a report of a concern for a man's welfare.

A police statement said: "Emergency services attended and a man was treated and taken to a place of safety.

Woodnook Drive, Cookridge

"The property was searched and there was no risk to the wider public."