Convicted murderer arrested in Leeds appears in court charged with escaping prison

A convicted murderer arrested in Leeds today has appeared in court charged with escaping from prison.

Shaun Walmsley was previously sentenced to life with a minimum of 30 years for the murder of Anthony Duffy in Merseyside.

Walmsley appeared via video link at Liverpool Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

With shoulder length brown hair and a beard, he spoke to confirm his name and date of birth.

He was charged with escaping from lawful custody at Aintree Hospital on February 21, 2017.

Magistrates remanded him in custody to appear in Liverpool Crown Court on September 19.