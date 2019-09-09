Convicted child rapist jailed for 11 more years for abuse in children's homes across Yorkshire

Have your say

A man currently serving a 14-year prison sentence for sex offences against children has been jailed for a further eleven years for sexually abusing young girls in children's homes and a church in Yorkshire.

John William Laister, aged 77, preyed on two of his victims at the May Lodge Children’s Home in Scarborough between 1968 and 1979.

He targeted another victim while teaching at the Sunday school at Thorpe Edge Church in Bradford.

His offences included multiple counts of gross indecency and indecent assault, and two counts of rape on one of the victims.

Laister, from Abingdon, Oxfordshire, was already serving a 14-year-old sentence for rape, indecent assault and indecency, against two girls aged under 16 in the Bradford area.

Those offences were committed while he was working as a “house parent” at another children’s home in the 1970s.

Laister was sentenced at York Crown Court on Tuesday, September 3.

Two offer child abusers who worked as live-in carers at May Lodge at the same time as Laister were identified during the investiation.

Maurice Berry, 64, from North Somercotes, Lincolnshire, and Ray Vasey, 72, from Darlington, were sentenced to 13 and 17 years’ imprisonment respectively in June and July this year.

They sexually abused three young girls each.

Detective Constable Alison Morris, from the NRAIT, led the investigation into the three offenders at May Lodge.

DC Morris said: “The victims of these depraved offenders have endured decades of turmoil stemming from the sickening abuse they endured as very young girls.

“Their terrible experiences will live with them forever, but I really hope they have gained a measure of comfort knowing that justice has now been served.

“I have nothing but admiration for the bravery of the victims in this case.”

DC Morris added: “Even after all these years, it shows once again that it is never too late to report non-recent sexual abuse and secure justice.

“The Non-Recent Abuse Investigation Team is fully equipped to support victims at every stage. Victims can have confidence that they will be treated with dignity and respect throughout.

“If you have been a victim of such crimes, no matter when it occurred, please do not suffer in silence. We are here to help you.”