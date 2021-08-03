Manjot Grewal carried out the attack in front of children at their home in Leeds.

Leeds Crown Court heard details of the incident as the 38-year-old was sentenced after pleading guilty to common assault and coercive or controlling behaviour,

Alec Burns, prosecuting, said the assault took place on January 31 last year after the couple argued.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds Crown Court

Grewal was holding a bottle and told his partner not to question him or he would strike her with it.

The defendant continued to be abusive towards the woman later that day when he picked her up from work.

Mr Burns said Grewal accused the woman of not appreciating him and not doing what he asked of her.

Grewal then went to the pub and sent his wife a text message saying they should separate.

Read more: Brothers who helped family operate 'drug supermarket' have their prison sentences extended for dealing cocaine and cannabisThe attack took place when Grewal returned home.

He pushed her onto a bed and punched her to the face, arm and legs.

During the attack he said: "Do not look at me. Do not question me. If I ask you to do something you need to do it straight away. Know your place."

Police were contacted after the incident and Grewal told officers during an interview that he had been "very drunk".

He claimed not to be able to recall the assault and denied any coercive behaviour towards his partner.

The prosecutor said: "He said he was under stress because he was out of work and doing all the domestic chores."

The court heard Grewal also hit his partner on a previous occasion after returning home drunk in the early hours of October 26, 2018.

Ashleigh Metcalfe, mitigating, Grewal pleaded guilty to the offences before trial.

Ms Metcalfe described her client as an "intelligent individual" who has diplomas in medicine and chemistry.

The barrister said Grewal accepted that the relationship with his partner is now over and he has moved away from Leeds.

Grewal, now of Constable Drive, Derby, was given an eight-and-a-half month prison sentence, suspended for two years.

He was also ordered to complete 30 rehabilitation activity requirement days and to do 150 hours of unpaid work.

Judge Simon Batiste said:"It is clear that you are someone who, in your relationship with your wife, took the view that your needs and your views and your opinions were of far greater importance than those of your wife.