Concerns for boy reported missing from home in north Leeds

Police are appealing to the public after a young boy has gone missing from his home in Leeds.

There are concerns for nine-year-old Jaiden Nedd, who was reported missing from the Moortown area on Sunday.

West Yorkshire Police say Jaiden is described as mixed race, with short black hair. It's thought he could be wearing silver trainers and a green shiny jacket.

Anybody who has seen Jaiden or with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the force on 101, quoting reference 497 of May 19, 2019.