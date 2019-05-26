Community in mourning after death of 13 and 14-year-old boys as two people charged by police

A community is in mourning today after the death of two teenagers on Friday.

Residents in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, are laying flowers at the scene of the deaths of a 13-year-old and a 14-year-old boy yesterday.

The scene in the street after the tragedy

The other children - aged 11, 10, three and seven months - were released from hospital on Saturday, police said.

A man, 37, and a woman, 34, arrested on suspicion of murder have been charged as officers attempt to establish how the boys died after the incident in Gregg House Road, Shiregreen.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: "Two people arrested on Friday 24 May from a house in Shiregreen have now been charged and will appear at Sheffield Magistrates Court on Monday 27 May."

Results of a post-mortem examination - believed to have taken place on Friday- have not yet been released by South Yorkshire Police.

Police with the tributes

An officer was at the property on Saturday assisting residents who arrived to pay their respects.

Bunches of flowers as well as balloons and cards line the street as residents have come out to pay their respects in the wake of the awful incident.

One resident waiting at a bus stop on the road said he used to see the children playing out in the front garden and on the road.

The resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said: "I'm just so shocked.

"Nobody can believe it here.

"I used to walk past the house on the way to work and the kids would always be playing.

"It is so sad whatever has happened."

A cordon remains in place but but has been reduced in size.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 122 of 24 May 2019.