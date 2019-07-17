Church burglars shatter £15k stained glass window and steal collection box cash from Leeds Minster

Have your say

Burglars smashed a stained glass window before stealing cash from a collection box inside Leeds Minster.

Church staff at the Minster yesterday discovered two decorative panels had been shattered and £40 cash was stolen from the collection box.

The Leeds cross and stained glass windows inside Leeds Minster.

Another £20 from the box had been dropped by the smashed window, police said.

Richard Butterfield, director of operations at the Minster, said: “The small, decorative panels were damaged in the incident.

“We’re not sure of the exact cost of the damage yet, but we’re expecting it to cost in the region of £15,000.

“Someone entered through the window and there was a small amount of money taken from the church collection box.”

West Yorkshire Police confirmed that officers had attended Leeds Minster on Tuesday morning following reports of a break-in.

A spokesperson said: “A burglary occurred on 11 Church Row between 9.50pm on Monday, July 15 and 8.30am on Tuesday, July 16.

“Two panels of a stained glass window had been broken and £40 had been taken from the collection box.

“£20 from the box was found lying near the point of entry.

“No suspects have been identified yet.”

Police are urging anyone with information to contact them on 101 quoting the reference number 13190360371.