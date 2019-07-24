Christopher Lewis murder trial jury considering verdicts at Leeds Crown Court - live blog Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up A Leeds Crown Court jury is considering its verdicts in the trial of five men accused of being involved in the murder of Christopher Lewis. Keep refreshing this article for the latest updates from court as we get them. Police at the scene in Reginald Street, Chapeltown, following the fatal shooting. Drug trafficker caught with heroin stuffed in children's clothing at Leeds Bradford Airport 'Manipulative predator': Rapist pensioner corrupted young girl and stole her innocence