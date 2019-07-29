Christopher Lewis murder trial jury considering final verdict at Leeds Crown Court - day four live blog

A jury is returning to Leeds Crown Court today to consider the final verdict in the trial of five men accused of being involved in the murder of Christopher Lewis.

Police at scene in Reginald Street, Chapeltown, following the fatal shooting on August 1 last year.

