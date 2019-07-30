Christopher Lewis 'executioner' walked through kids' playground with gun before broad daylight shooting

Cold-blooded killer Steven Grey walked through a kids' playground armed with a revolver moments before shooting Christopher Lewis in the head on the doorstep of his home.

Reginald Park in Chapeltown - just yards from Mr Lewis' home - was full of children playing with their parents in the evening summer sunshine on August 1 last year.

Murder Steven Grey's reputation was so intimidating that he believed no one would report him to the police over Christopher Lewis' murder.

Grey strolled through the park in possession of the deadly weapon as youngsters played on swings and slide.

Leeds Crown Court heard the 38-year-old 'executioner' did so safe in the knowledge that no one would report him to the police.

Grey's reputation in the area was so fierce that he felt confident no one in the area would dare identify him to the authorities.

The Recorder of Leeds, Judge Guy Kearl, QC, said described how it was a feature of the case that gang members felt able to carry out the attacks in broad daylight without regard for anyone witnessing the violence.

The judge says: "You believed that if you were recognised, no one would say anything given your reputation."

"The deceased is stalked and identified before being shot as a result of the violence over the previous four days at the very least.

"I take in to account that this this was a shooting in broad daylight, with families playing in the summer sunshine with their children.

"It is plain that you were known in this area and on this basis no one would say anything against you through fear of retribution."

After the case, Detective Superintendent Jim Dunkerley, of West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said:

“This has been a very challenging investigation, where witnesses were reluctant to come forward through fear of violence, and it took lengthy and painstaking enquiries to build up the evidence that has resulted in these convictions.

The gun used in the killing was the same weapon used in an attempt to shoot Mr Lewis just a day earlier

At least one shot was fired at him outside his family home 24 hours earlier - but the bullet ricocheted off a wooden fence and missed him.

Police recovered the bullet during the aftermath of the death.

It was examined and found to have been fired from the same gun that fired the shots that killed him.

Mr Lewis's brother Robert had heard shots fired in the street at around 10.30pm on July 31, 2018.

During the trial, prosecutor Dafydd Enouch, QC, told the jury: "When he went down to investigate what had happened, Christopher Lewis shrugged it off and said everything was alright.

"But it wasn't alright. Christopher Lewis knew it wasn't alright.

"Shots had been fired and police were to come to learn in due course that the bullet hit a wooden fence and was found on a grassed area after the fatal shooting."

CCTV footage from the area showed a black Saab car "circling" streets around Mr Lewis' home around the time the shots were fired.

The same vehicle is thought to have been burnt out on Gledhow Lane End, Chapel Allerton, three days after the fatal shooting.