Christmas Day family gathering erupted into violence with baseball bat and knife in Yorkshire street

Have your say

A Christmas Day family gathering descended into violence which ended with a mum being left permanently scarred from a cut to her eye.

A knife and a baseball bat - which had been bought as a Yuletide gift - was used during the disturbance outside the house in Perseverance Street, Castleford.

Mark Kelsey pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm on his brother's girlfriend's mother during the incident on December 25, 2017.

A court was shown CCTV footage of people brandishing weapons shortly before Kelsey carried out the attack.

Kelsey hurled a glass object, thought to be a candle holder, into the victim's face.

Leeds Crown Court was shown CCTV footage of the attack.

Read more: Murder accused remanded to appear before Leeds Crown Court over death of Armley woman Sarah Henshaw

The woman had to be taken to hospital after suffering a gash to her eye and has been left permanently scarred.

Austin Newman, prosecuting, said Kelsey's brother and girlfriend lived at the property in Castleford.

Her mother went to the house on Christmas Day with her partner to exchange presents.

Mr Newman said: "(The victim) and her partner were not approving of the relationship between her daughter and the defendant's brother and there was tension."

The court heard the tension developed into an argument which spilled out into the street.

Read more: Thugs attacked Polish man in alleyway in Normanton

CCTV footage showed Kelsey arriving at the scene in a car, jumping from the passenger seat and running towards the property.

The prosecutor said: "According to the complainant the defendant pushed his way in to the house and was angry and confrontational .

"He picked up a baseball bat that was a Christmas gift to his brother and brandished it in a threatening manner."

The court heard the victim's partner picked up a knife during the incident and Kelsey had the bat pulled from him.

Kelsey threw the object at the woman when he was followed outside. He left the scene but was arrested on Boxing Day.

Kelsey, 28, of Preston Lane, Allerton Bywater, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm.

Read more: Leeds pervert confessed to being paedophile to woman on dating site

Joanne Shepherd, mitigating, said Kelsey had pleaded guilty to the offence at an early stage and was in a stable relationship.

He was given an 18-month sentence, suspended for two years, and ordered to take part in a 20-day rehabilitation programme.

Recorder Anthony Hawks said: "You were called to the scene by your brother under false pretences.

"The person you ultimately wounded was herself at some stage armed with a knife and pursuing you.

"All those features go to your advantage."