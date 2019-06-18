'Chillingly appalling piece of driving': Thug spat at police officers after crash in stolen car

Have your say

A thug spat at police officers after crashing a stolen car in a "chillingly appalling" piece of driving.

Gary Brandon reversed into a petrol pump to get away when police saw him in a stolen Ford Mondeo on a garage forecourt.

The 33-year-old sped off along roads in Wakefield despite a rear wheel on the vehicle being badly damaged.

He reached speeds of up to 90mph before ploughing into a parked car in Normanton.

Leeds Crown Court heard damage was caused to road surfaces during the incident due to the damaged wheel.

Brandon spat at two officers as he was arrested and had to be detained using PAVA spray.

Dave Mackay, prosecuting, said the incident happened on May 27 this year.

The Mondeo had been stolen two days earlier from outside a house on Church Farm Close, Normanton.

Officers saw Brandon in the car at a BP garage on Chantry Bridge, near Wakefield city centre, at 5am.

They pulled in front of him but Brandon reversed into a petrol station and managed to drive away.

He reached 80mph on Doncaster Road and put other road users in danger by going through red lights.

Brandon also overtook an ambulance as he struggled to keep the vehicle under control.

He caused almost £13,000 of damage when he crashed as both cars had to be written off.

Brandon, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking, having no insurance, driving while disqualified and two offences of assaulting an emergency worker.

The defendant has 38 convictions for 113 offences including ten for vehicle theft, ten for driving while disqualified and two for dangerous driving.

At the time of the incident he was out of prison on licence.

He was jailed for 20 months.

Matthew Harding, mitigating, said: "He does not seek to justify his behaviour.

"It is deeply unpleasant to spit at anybody.

"The best mitigation is his timely guilty pleas.

Judge Simon Batiste said: "It was a chillingly appalling piece of dangerous driving.

"It is frankly as bad as it can get."