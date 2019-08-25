Children left with nowhere to go for pre-school nursery after cricket club facilities burnt to ground

These shocking photographs show the extensive damage to a cricket club after an early hours fire left the site in ruin.

The fire at Olicanian Cricket Club in Ilkley has left the club in ashes, with shocking photographs showing the horrific damage to the site.

Children at a pre-school nursery were set to return in September but they have now been left without the facilities.

The community are now rallying round to do 'everything they can' to support the club.

A fundraiser has been launched by David Ford.

The page reads: "On Saturday 24 August the Olicanian Cricket Club clubhouse was destroyed by a fire.

"We're home to three senior teams, five junior teams with hundreds of members who are devastated but working hard to try and rebuild. We also house a pre-school nursery which uses the clubhouse outside of the cricket season and has lost its premises.

"As an important part of the community we are doing everything we can to get back up and running as soon as possible and we need as much help as we can as the entire club is run by volunteers who give up their own time to keep the club running.

"Anything you can give to help will make such a huge difference."

Over £700 has been raised so far on the fundraiser.

West Yorkshire Police have been contacted.