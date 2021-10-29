The Outer North West policing team said they "are aware in the rise of crime and anti-social behaviour that includes the use of beans known as “beaning”.

The team has "identified a number of local suspects" and are dealing with them, police said.

Outer North West Leeds team posted a social media update describing the incidents as "childish behaviour".

The update said: "We have already identified a number of local suspects and are dealing with them on a case by case basis. We realise to some that this sort of behaviour is “funny” and it’s “just a joke” however we see the impact it has on the more vulnerable members of society who are often intimidated by this sort of childish behaviour.