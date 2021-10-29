"Childish": Leeds police issue warning after spate of 'beaning' incidents in city
Leeds police officers have issued a warning after a spate of 'beaning' incidents across the city.
The Outer North West policing team said they "are aware in the rise of crime and anti-social behaviour that includes the use of beans known as “beaning”.
The team has "identified a number of local suspects" and are dealing with them, police said.
Outer North West Leeds team posted a social media update describing the incidents as "childish behaviour".
The update said: "We have already identified a number of local suspects and are dealing with them on a case by case basis. We realise to some that this sort of behaviour is “funny” and it’s “just a joke” however we see the impact it has on the more vulnerable members of society who are often intimidated by this sort of childish behaviour.
"If you know someone who you suspect might be involved please speak with them and advise them to stop, before we do."