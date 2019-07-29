Charles Bronson's wife Paula Williamson found dead

Have your say

Actress Paula Williamson, who is married to the notorious prisoner Charles Bronson, has been found dead.

Staffordshire Police said the 38-year-old was found at a house in Stoke-on-Trent at 7am on Monday.

Charles Bronson is in prison in Yorkshire

Ms Williamson, who was set to be divorced from Bronson, had played minor roles in Coronation Street and Emmerdale.

She met the renowned criminal in prison in late 2016 and they were married in November 2017.

Police said they were called to a house on Gordon Avenue in Sneyd Green and have confirmed that the death is not deemed to be suspicious.

A spokesman for the Staffordshire force said: "A woman from Stoke-on-Trent who was found dead this morning has been named as Paula Williamson, aged 38.

"Paula's body was found in a house on Gordon Avenue, Sneyd Green, at around 7am.

"A post mortem will take place to establish the cause of death but the death is not being treated as suspicious.

"A report is now being prepared for the coroners."