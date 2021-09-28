More than 40 bottles of whisky and vodka were stolen from the Co-op shop in Finkle Hill, Sherburn in Elmet, at about 3pm on Saturday, July 31.

North Yorkshire Police (NYP) have now released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

A spokesman for NYP's Selby District team said: "We've issued a CCTV image of two men we'd like to speak to following the theft of more than 40 bottles of whisky and vodka - valued at more than £1,000 - from the Co-op store on Finkle Hill, Sherburn in Elmet.

"It occurred at around 3pm on Saturday 31 July 2021 when the goods were taken without payment being made.

"Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the men in the CCTV image as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.

"If you can help please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Martin Edgar. Or email [email protected]

"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.