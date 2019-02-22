CCTV released after Hull nightclub assault left man with ten facial stitches

Police have released CCTV image of a suspect they want to find in connection with an alleged assault in Hull that left a man needed ten stitches in his face.

Police said the victim was left with serious injuries to the left side of his face after being hit with what was thought to be a bottle.

The incident happened in the Propaganda nightclub about 3am on Ferensway on Saturday, February 2.

In a statement, the police described the suspect as having a distinctive ‘top knot’ style ponytail at the back of his head and possibly a tattoo near his left eye.

They also described him as white, of medium build, in his late 20s to early 30s, and wearing a hooded top.

Anyone with information is asked to call Humberside Yorkshire Police quoting reference 16/22634/19.

