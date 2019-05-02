CCTV of attempted burglar in Leeds who tried to hide face from the camera

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to identify over an attempted burglary in Leeds.

The man knocked on the door of a house in Coldcotes Drive at about 3.15pm on Wednesday, April 17.

He then went around the back of the house and attempted to break in.

However, he left the scene empty-handed.

The man tried to cover and mask his face from the CCTV camera but police are appealing to anyone who may recognise him.

He is described as tall, white and in his mid-twenties, with short brown hair.

He was wearing black slim jogging bottoms, a white Adidas T-shirt, blue baseball cap, black trainers and black gloves. He was carrying a black rucksack and later put on a blue jacket.

Anyone who recognises the suspect or saw him in the area is asked to contact Leeds District Crime Team via 101 quoting crime reference 13190199170.

