Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 18th Sep 2025, 13:34 BST
Detectives are searching for two men who they believe assaulted and robbed a man in Leeds city centre.

At around 11pm on June 3 of this year, a man in his 50s was standing outside the Three Legs pub on Headrow when two men approached him.

The suspects reportedly punched and kicked the man, who suffered facial injuries that required hospital treatment, before stealing his mobile phone.

Police are seeking two men in connection with the robbery.placeholder image
Police are seeking two men in connection with the robbery. | WYP

Officers investigating the incident have identified two men through CCTV who they believe are connected to the incident.

If you recognise either of the men pictured, contact Leeds District CID via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13250312360.

