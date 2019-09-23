CCTV appeal after spate of burglaries at Leeds schools

Schools in west Leeds have been targeted in a series of burglaries.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to after Farsley Springbank Primary School, in Wesley Street, Farsley, was broken into between 6am and 7am on Saturday.

Police would like to speak to this man after a break-in at Farsley Springbank Primary School.

A window was smashed and the reception area searched but it is not yet known if anything was taken.

Officers are looking at a number of other recent similar offences at schools in the area to see if they are linked.

Anyone who recognises the suspect or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the Leeds West Neighbourhood Policing Team via 101 quoting crime reference 13190485054 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.