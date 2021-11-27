CCTV appeal after serious assault in Leeds - victim suffers broken jaw in Harehills attack
Detectives in Leeds have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a serious assault in Leeds.
The incident happened at approximately 12.44am on Saturday July 3 on Harehills Park View.
The victim, a 21-year-old man, left a shop on Foundry Approach and walked onto Harehills Park View where he was assaulted causing injuries to his face including a broken jaw.
Officers are appealing for anyone who can identify the man pictured or anyone who has any information regarding the assault to come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds CID on 101 quoting crime reference 13210334807.
Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.