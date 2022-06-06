CCTV appeal after man spits in face of train driver and rail staff at Leeds station

Do you recognise this man?

By Andrew Hutchinson
Monday, 6th June 2022, 12:41 pm

British Transport Police are investigating an incident in which a man spat in the face of a train driver and a member of rail staff.

Officers have today released CCTV images in connection with the incident which occurred just after 9pm on Tuesday, May 10, after a man left a train at Cross Gates railway station. He then spat in the face of staff member and left the station.

A short while later he returned to the station, entered the train driver’s cab and spat in the face of the driver.

Officers believe the man in the CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation.

If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 466 of 10/05/22.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.