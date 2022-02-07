Caught on camera Leeds: Police need to speak to these nine people urgently

West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Leeds.

Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses. Do you recognise anyone?

Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website.

1. Crime Type Burglary Area Leeds Leeds North West Offence Date 31/01/2022 Ref: LD1016 Photo: WYP Photo Sales

2. Crime Type Burglary Area Leeds Leeds North West Offence Date 31/01/2022 Ref: LD1015 Photo: WYP Photo Sales

3. Crime Type Theft From Person Area Leeds Offence Date 25/01/2022 Ref: LD1014 Photo: WYP Photo Sales

4. Crime Type Serious Offence Area Leeds Offence Date 01/01/2022 Ref: LD1013 Photo: WYP Photo Sales