Everyone featured in this gallery is wanted in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses.

They are wanted by West Yorkshire Police in relation to a variety of serious offences including thefts, burglaries and assaults.

Members of the public have been told not to approach anyone who they believe could be in these images, but should instead call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 with the person’s identity and their crime reference number.

Here are some of the latest to be caught on camera.

1 . Theft from shop Photo LD7131 refers to a theft from a shop in south Leeds Photo Sales

2 . Burglary Photo LD7132 refers to a burglary in south Leeds Photo Sales

3 . Theft from shop Photo LD7133 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre Photo Sales

4 . Theft from shop Photo LD7134 refers to a theft from a shop. Photo Sales

5 . Robbery Photo LD7135 refers to a robbery in south Leeds. Photo Sales