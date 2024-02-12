Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Photo LD7130 refers to a theft from a shop in south Leeds

Caught on camera Leeds: 34 images of people wanted by West Yorkshire Police for theft, assault and burglary

The people featured in the following gallery are wanted by police over a variety of crimes reported in Leeds.

Published 12th Feb 2024, 04:45 GMT

Everyone featured in this gallery is wanted in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses.

They are wanted by West Yorkshire Police in relation to a variety of serious offences including thefts, burglaries and assaults.

Members of the public have been told not to approach anyone who they believe could be in these images, but should instead call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 with the person’s identity and their crime reference number.

Here are some of the latest to be caught on camera.

Photo LD7131 refers to a theft from a shop in south Leeds

1. Theft from shop

Photo LD7131 refers to a theft from a shop in south Leeds

Photo LD7132 refers to a burglary in south Leeds

2. Burglary

Photo LD7132 refers to a burglary in south Leeds

Photo LD7133 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre

3. Theft from shop

Photo LD7133 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre

Photo LD7134 refers to a theft from a shop.

4. Theft from shop

Photo LD7134 refers to a theft from a shop.

Photo LD7135 refers to a robbery in south Leeds.

5. Robbery

Photo LD7135 refers to a robbery in south Leeds.

Photo LD7136 refers to a non specific theft

6. Theft non specific

Photo LD7136 refers to a non specific theft

